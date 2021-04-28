Chesterfield man found safe more than a week after his disappearance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police said they have found a man who went missing last Monday safe.

Eugene A. Ayala Jr., 59, was reported missing by his wife on April 21. He was last seen at their home one in the 2300 block of McKesson Drive on April 19.

Ayala is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 285 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a San Francisco 49’s sweatshirt, blue tank top and blue jeans.

At the time of his disappearance, authorities believed he was driving his his silver, two-door, 2000 Honda Civic displaying Virginia tags ULM-3575.