RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Tuesday after authorities say fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and psilocybin were found in his car by police.

According to court documents, police began investigating 43-year-old Allen C. Clack’s suspected drug dealing in the Richmond area in the summer of 2022.

On Sept. 21, 2022, law enforcement agents found Clack inside of his car and executed a search warrant. Inside Clack’s car, police found 36 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin, 3.66 grams of cocaine and hallucinogenic mushrooms containing psilocybin.

In Clack’s car, police also found a loaded 9mm pistol, which he was not allowed to have, having already been convicted of felony fentanyl and cocaine possession in the past.

Police then searched Clack’s home, where they found over 71 grams of fentanyl and over 73 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and cocaine, as well as another pistol.

On July 20, 2023, Clack pleaded guilty to possession of more than 40 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.