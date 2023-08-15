CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a car on Route 1 in Chesterfield over the weekend.

The driver of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling south in the 1300 block of Route 1 just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 12 when police said they hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was identified as Brandon J. Baker, 37, of Chester.

Police said Baker was in the road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jetta stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to Chesterfield Police.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.