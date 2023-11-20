CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man has been indicted on several charges, including rape.

Matthew Kirkland, 27, of the Matoaca area of Chesterfield, was arrested in August and charged with rape, as well as several other offenses related to sexual battery.

Kirkland has now been indicted by two separate grand juries in connection to two incidents, one which allegedly took place in 2016 and one which allegedly took place in July. He is scheduled for a status hearing for one case on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Chesterfield County Police Department believes Kirkland may have other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.