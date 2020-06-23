Breaking News
Chesterfield man killed in high-speed crash with trees

Chesterfield County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Speed may be a contributing factor in a Chesterfield County crash that killed a 39-year-old man Monday.

According to police, Robert S. Webster, 39, of the 4900 block of Land Grant Drive, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger east on Belmont Road when he ran off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple trees.

Webster was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said both speed and not wearing a seat belt contributed to the outcome of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

