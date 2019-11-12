Chesterfield man killed in police pursuit crash identified

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the man who died over the weekend after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree as he was being pursued by an officer in Chesterfield County.

A 2002 Lincoln Continental traveling on Old Hundred Road was speeding around 2 a.m. on Nov. 9, according to police. An Chesterfield County Police officer followed the vehicle after seeing it turn onto Scottwood Road and turn around in a driveway.

Police said that the driver, later identified as 61-year-old James C. Jackson III, got out of his car and approached the officer, who exited his patrol car and began speaking with Jackson. Jackson then tried to get back inside his car, going against the orders from the officer.

Jackson allegedly pushed the officer and walked away after the officer “prevented him from opening the door,” police said Tuesday. While ignoring the officer’s orders to stop, Jackson ran around a nearby house.

The officer chased Jackson but he was able to get back to his vehicle and drive off. Jackson lost control of his car after turning west on Old Hundred Road from Scottwood Road and hit a tree while being pursued by the officer.

Jackson, of Chesterfield, died after being taken to a hospital for treatment. An investigation is underway.

