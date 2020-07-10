Chesterfield man missing since April sought by police

Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Monday, April 27.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield is searching for a man who left a relative’s home in April and hasn’t been seen since.

According to police, Cody J. Graham, 36, left the home, located in the 11200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, where he also lives, on April 27 and never returned.

Graham stands 6-feet-3-inches and weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Graham also has both arms sleeved with tattoos, police said.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers.

