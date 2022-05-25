CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, and a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Joshua Clayton Brady made sexually explicit videos of multiple female victims between the ages of 14 and 16 using Skype. The crimes began in December 2015 and continued for several years.

Brady met his victims on various dating websites, such as www.seeking.com and www.SeekingArrangement.com, according to court documents. “SeekingArrangement” is a dating website that generally matches older and wealthier men and women with young men and women.

Brady would sometimes use fake names, such as “Joshua Weston” and “Theo Schwarzman” in his interactions with the minor and adult females he met. Court documents state that Brady would use the fake identities to steal money from the victims through wire transfers, and forced one victim to let him use her credit cards, on the threat of releasing sexually explicit videos he had recorded of them.

According to the case statement of facts, Brady engaged in online sexual activity with some of the minor and adult females he met, and would sometimes record the activity using a computer screen recording app. He would coerce the females into participating in the sexual activity by lying about career opportunities or financial support he would give them, or by threats and intimidation of “exposing the females’ participation in the sexual activity or their use of the dating websites.”

In September of 2019, Chesterfield County Police officers obtained a search warrant for Brady’s home at 19820 Oak River Drive as a part of an unrelated investigation. Officers seized his laptop during the search, where they found the child pornography videos Brady had saved from his victims, as well as chats saved on Skype where one of his victims explicitly states she is 16 years old. Court documents state that Brady ordered the 16-year-old to perform sexual acts in front of her camera – which he would then record – stating he would expose her past sexually explicit conduct to her friends and family if she refused.

Production of Child Pornography

Receipt of Child Pornography

Mail Fraud

Wire Fraud

Bank Fraud

Aggravated Identity Theft

According to court documents, Brady pleaded guilty to the Production of Child Pornography. He received a sentence of 30 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $34,120.60 in restitution to the victims and several banks. As a part of the plea deal, the remaining counts against Brady were dismissed.