Chesterfield man sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl, police say

Jordan Slater was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a child 13-15 years old. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police arrested a 23-year-old who they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl. Police also believe there could be more victims.

According to authorities, Jordan W. Slater had inappropriate sexual contact with a 13-year-old female after the two communicated via social media. Slater allegedly asked the victim to provide inappropriate photos of herself.

On Thursday, Slater was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a child 13-15 years old. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.