Chesterfield man struck, killed on Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old man died from his injuries after being struck by a car on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The crash happened on December 11, 2020. Police said a driver was traveling south in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 7 p.m. when they struck 55-year-old Richard L. Mawyer.

Police continue to investigate the crash.