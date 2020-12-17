Chesterfield man struck, killed on Jefferson Davis Highway

Chesterfield County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old man died from his injuries after being struck by a car on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The crash happened on December 11, 2020. Police said a driver was traveling south in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 7 p.m. when they struck 55-year-old Richard L. Mawyer.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

More Crime Coverage From 8News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events