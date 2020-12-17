Chesterfield man struck, killed on Jefferson Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 55-year-old man died from his injuries after being struck by a car on Jefferson Davis Highway.
The crash happened on December 11, 2020. Police said a driver was traveling south in the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just after 7 p.m. when they struck 55-year-old Richard L. Mawyer.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
