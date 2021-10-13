Chesterfield man to spend ten days behind bars for growing 52 marijuana plants

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man who was growing 13 times the legal limit of marijuana at his home is no longer facing felony charges for his growing operation. Back in August, police found 52 marijuana plants inside a home and truck on Winterpock Road.

Charles Miller, 57, was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to sell, give or distribute more than five pounds of marijuana and possessing more than 49, but no more than 100 marijuana plants. The distribution allegation could have landed Miller in prison for up to 30 years and the possession charge could have been a Class 6 felony.

According to Miller’s defense attorney, the felonies were dropped to misdemeanors and Miller will spend 10 days behind bars. He will also pay a fine of around $1,000.

The investigation was originally prompted when the co-owner of Miller’s home contacted police to say he was in possession of more than the legal limit of four marijuana plants. Police went to the home on Aug. 10 and found nine plants in Miller’s truck and the other 43 inside of the home. There was also a 1.5 pound bag of suspected cannabis.