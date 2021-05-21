Chesterfield man who fled from his rape trial calls police to turn himself in

John Irvin is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail. (Photo: Office of the Sheriff)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A convicted rapist who walked away from his rape trial on Wednesday night during deliberations was arrested this morning after he called police to turn himself in.

The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office said John Irving dialed Chesterfield Emergency Communications to tell dispatchers where he would be. Irving was arrested and is now being held at the Chesterfield County jail.

John Irvin, 48, of Chesterfield, did not return to the courtroom after jury deliberations for his 2-day trial.

The Sheriff’s Office said the jury found Irvin, who was out on bond, guilty of rape and recommended he be sentenced to five years and one day in prison. The Circuit Court judge then revoked Irvin’s bond and issued a capias for his arrest for “absconding from court.”