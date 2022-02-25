CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A Chesterfield man has lost thousands of dollars worth of equipment after his work trailer was taken out of a parking lot near his job earlier this week.

Kevin Heath told 8News that he was headed out to work at Window Depot in Midlothian yesterday morning when he noticed his 14-foot trailer was gone.

“I wasn’t planning on coming to work because of the rain, but we decided to come anyway and pulled up,” Heath said. “The trailer wasn’t here. Tools and everything was gone.”

Heath usually parks his trailer full of tools that he uses for work in a parking lot across the street from the Walmart and next to Crustacean Boil N Grill on Walmart Way.

Chesterfield Police said the enclosed trailer was stolen at some point between 12 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday from the 2000 block of Walmart Way.

According to Heath, the person responsible left a U-Haul ball hitch behind on the ground.

Heath said in total it’s around a $7,000 loss.

“I thought it got towed. I was hoping it did, but it didn’t,” Heath said.

Heath told 8News that while some of the tools inside the trailer belonged to Window Depot, most were his. The trailer carried a variety of items, like his $1,800 aluminum brake and ladders.

“I’m hoping to at least, get my trailer back. That’s like the main thing,” Heath said. “I ain’t worried about tools. I can replace them.”

Heath said he’s been driving and searching the area for hours but has remained in good spirits, and is holding out hope that he, or someone, will find it.

“It’s got to be out there somewhere unless it’s destroyed by now,” Heath said.

The trailer is a 2014 Victory, with the license plate number 828889TL. Heath said the trailer is not square and is crushed in on one side.

The trailer

Contents of the trailer

U-Haul tow-hitch left behind

Chesterfield detectives are investigating the theft, and ask for anyone with information on the trailer to call Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers.

