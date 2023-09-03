CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Fire and EMS were dispatched Saturday afternoon for a structural fire at a manufacturing plant.

Authorities said the fire occurred in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 3 at Essentra Packaging, located at 1625 Ashton Park Dr. When crews arrived, they reportedly found a fire through the roof of a commercial building.

A second alarm was then called, authorities said. Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews fought the fire for about an hour and ten minutes before it was brought under control.

The building and infrastructure were significantly damaged, according to authorities.

It is estimated that the manufacturer will be closed for up to two weeks.

As of around 8:20 p.m., Chesterfield Fire and EMS believe the cause to be electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported.

Fire at Essentra Packaging in Chesterfield (Photo: 8News)

Although there was initial thought that the fire may have involved hazardous materials, authorities said none were found.