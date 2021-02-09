Chesterfield middle and high school students able to return in-person in March

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Public Schools elementary school students have already returned in-person and now middle and high school students are set to return March 9.

The school board decision made Tuesday will have students back in the classroom five days a week for face-to-face learning. Families will still be able to opt for a virtual schooling method instead.

Secondary students and their families will have until Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. to notify the school district of any changes to their learning and transportation preferences.

In order to help teachers and students prepare to return in-person, March 8 will be a teacher work day and students participate in asynchronous learning.

During the school board meeting on Tuesday, board members discussed the mitigation methods in place and the possibility of double mask or face shield use. They explained that extra shielding such as a desk or face shield should be used in addition to mask wearing when six feet of social distancing cannot be achieved.

School district leaders said during the meeting that secondary schools are returning later than primary schools due to a higher risk of transmission in middle and high schools. All interested teachers and bus drivers will have received their second COVID-19 vaccine dose by March 5 in order to help make the return to in-person learning as safe as possible.