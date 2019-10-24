Chesterfield middle school student diagnosed with mumps

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A letter from the Chesterfield Health Department informed parents and staff of Manchester Middle School Wednesday of a confirmed case of the mumps infection in a student.

The letter, signed by the department’s director, stated that people could have been exposed to the infection at the school between Oct. 14 and Oct. 22.

“Mumps is an acute viral disease that is transmitted from person-to-person through direct contact with respiratory droplets spread by coughing and sneezing or through contact with saliva from an ill person,” Dr. Alexander Samuel, the health department’s director, wrote in the letter. “To help control the spread of mumps within the community, please refrain from sharing items that come in contact with saliva, such as drink bottles, food, and lip balms. Persons with mumps may develop headache, body aches, fever and swollen and tender glands in the jaw (parotitis). People who become infected with mumps may not show symptoms until 12 to 25 days after exposure, and they are typically infectious to others a few days prior to developing symptoms.”

People with any symptoms are encouraged to contact their health care provider and inform them of the possible exposure to mumps so the health department can arrange the appropriate tests.

The health department also provided a mumps fact sheet for parents and staff to look over. You can find that here.

