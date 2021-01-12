Chesterfield mom concerned for daughter’s well-being after CCPS suggests 5 day, in-person school week

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, custodial workers clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Arnold, Mo. The school went to fully virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 2, after more than 5% of the staff and students tested positive for COVID-19. They will stay virtual until Monday, Nov. 16, after 10 work days. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Despite COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates standing at higher levels now than when Chesterfield County Public Schools went all-virtual in November, the school system plans to announce a five-day in-person school week plan in Tuesday night’s meeting.

Some parents are concerned over the potential move and agree with the Virginia Education Association’s recommendation that kids should go all-virtual until staff is vaccinated.

Lauren Robinson’s daughter with down syndrome goes in-person to Bon Air Elementary to get the services she needs like physical, speech and occupational therapies.

“We are seriously considering pulling her back out,” one mother told 8News.

If all kids come back to school in-person, Robinson may have to switch her child to virtual learning.

“We are seriously considering pulling her back out,” Robinson told 8News.

Robinson says switching her daughter to all-virtual again will take those in-person services away.

“We work with her as much as we possibly can, but we are not the experts in those areas,” she said.

Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Merv Daughtery said in a letter that the school system has been deliberate about safety and leaders now understand the virus more.

In contrast, Robinson says she remains concerned about the risk of transmission in schools.

“Society is judged by how they treat their most vulnerable populations, and this decision shows me that, you know, people like my daughter don’t matter,” she told 8News.

Robinson says she fully supports the Virginia Education Association’s recommendation that kids should be all-virtual until staff is vaccinated.