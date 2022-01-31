Chesterfield mom pleads with drivers to put the phone down after son is killed in crash

Chesterfield mom Elizabeth Rosario is partnering with Chesterfield Police to encourage safe driving after her son was killed in a crash in June 2021. (Photo: Elizabeth Rosario/8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – One Chesterfield mom is partnering with the Chesterfield County Police Department, pleading with drivers to put the phone down and buckle up after her son tragically died in a crash in June 2021.

Elizabeth Rosario said she was on the phone with her son, Carlos Pereira III on June 26, 2021 when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Rosario said she decided to call her son that night because the family was headed to the movies and he hadn’t shown up yet.

“I said, okay, just be careful, slow down, everybody’s waiting outside the movie theater,” she said she told her son over the phone.

She said he didn’t know the area well because he just moved from Virginia Beach after living there for awhile.



Carlos Pereira III’s mom, Elizabeth Rosario, said Pereira loved sports, was a family man and was kind and loving. (Photo: Elizabeth Rosario)

That’s when she said she heard some people in the background yell, “open the door!” She began yelling out his name over the phone, but didn’t hear anything back.

Rosario said she got in the car at the movie theater and drove to where she said her son told her he was, about a mile from the movie theater. “In that moment, I started praying, I started talking to God, I said, my God, don’t do that to me again,” she cried.

Rosario told 8News she lost Pereira’s older brother to an overdose just 33 days before Pereira was killed in the crash.

“One is enough, but two, it’s tough,” she said through tears. “You can lose your life in the blink of an eye.”

Now, the Chesterfield Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement efforts, focusing on distracted driving, seatbelt use, speeding and impaired driving, in memory of Pereira. It’s part of their continued campaign called “In Memory Of” to encourage safe driving.

“Carlos’s crash was survivable and if he were wearing his seatbelt, he would’ve survived the crash and he would be at home with his mom right now,” CCPD Sgt. Stephan Rouze told 8News in an interview Monday. Sgt. Rouze leads the department’s traffic safety section.

Sgt. Rouze said the department has also created a video posted on CCPS’s social media channels that features Rosario describing the impact and aftermath of losing her son. CCPS hopes the video will also encourage people to use their seatbelts and stay off their cell phones while driving.

Sgt. Rouze said CCPS investigated 26 fatal crashes in 2020 and 20 in 2021. He said fatal crashes decreased 26% in Chesterfield from 2020 to 2021, but increased nationwide about 20%.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ traffic records management, reporting and analysis division, in Chesterfield in 2020, there were six fatal crashes due to distracted driving. In 2021, that number decreased to four fatal crashes involving distracted driving.

In Richmond, four people died in 2020 due to distracted driving, while in 2021, the number decreased to two people who died due to distracted driving.

In Henrico, seven people lost their lives due to distracted driving on the road in 2021. That’s an increase from two deaths due to distracted driving in 2020.

The Virginia DMV records the seatbelt use rate each year. In 2019, 85.4% of drivers buckled in before hitting the roads. In 2020, the DMV did not complete a survey because of COVID-19.

In Chesterfield, Sgt. Rouze said since Jan. 1, 2021, CCPS has issued 605 seatbelt tickets, 146 fail to restrain a child tickets and 860 summonses for operating a vehicle while holding a cell phone.

“The seatbelt and being away from the phone saves you,” Rosario said through tears Monday.

In talking about her partnership with CCPS to encourage safe driving, she said she doesn’t want somebody else or a mother, a family, a brother, another child to have to go through what she has gone through.