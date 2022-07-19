CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the public for help with locating two fugitives facing drug-related charges.

Joshua Clayton is wanted for possession of controlled substances. Clayton is described by police as a 34-year-old white male, 6’1″, and weighs 250 pounds with green eyes and black hair.

Jeremy Anthony Walker is wanted for failure to appear on a felony charge of distribution of drugs. Walker is described by police as a 46-year-old black male, 6’1″ and weighs 192 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app