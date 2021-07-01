Chesterfield mother charged with murder of her 2-year-old son

Sherrell M. Rivera, 31, was arrested and charged with felony abuse and neglect of children in relation to Kruz’s death on June 2, 2021. She was later served with a warrant for felony murder on July 1.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A mother has been charged with murder in relation to the death of her child, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Police said on Nov. 14, 2020, officers and rescue personnel responded to a motel room in the 8800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for a report that a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive.

The child, Kruz Rivera, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and toxicology analysis that found Kruz had died as the result of methadone toxicity.

His mother, Sherrell M. Rivera, 31, was arrested and charged with felony abuse and neglect of children in relation to Kruz’s death on June 2, 2021.

Following further investigation, CCPD said detectives obtained a warrant for Rivera for felony murder on June 30. Rivera, who was already in custody at Riverside Regional Jail, was served with a warrant for felony murder on July 1.

Police said they are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.