A section of Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County was closed due to a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. (Howie Williams/ 8News)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County was closed due to a crash Wednesday morning.

Chesterfield police said that the crash involved a motorcycle and car. It occurred near the intersection of Darkins Drive and Courthouse Road.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, all lanes on Courthouse Road were closed from Powhite Parkway (76) to Lucks Lane. Chesterfield Fire later sent out an update saying all southbound lanes are open for travel except for one lane.





According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, all lanes on Courthouse Road were closed from Powhite Parkway (76) to Lucks Lane. A Virginia Department of Transportation incident report shows the crash occurred near the intersection of Dakins Drive and Courthouse Road. (Photo: VDOT)

Police were called to respond to the incident at 6:42 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, and seek alternate routes.