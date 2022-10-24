Concept design of the condominiums planned for the Cloverleigh development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Planning Commission has endorsed a 103-acre project that would bring 450 homes, a hotel and a restaurant to the Brandermill area.

The ambitious proposal by Ketterly development is just the latest “infill” project in a county that’s projected to see massive population growth over the next few decades. The homes planned for the area will straddle a connector road between the Market Square shopping center and Rose Glen, further down Old Hundred Road.

Concept design for the new development. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

“These new households will provide customers to support existing businesses, as well as increase demand for additional services,” said Ryan Ramsey, a planning official with the county.

But while county staff supported the proposal, many nearby residents turned out to oppose it. The county received a petition, signed by 756 residents, opposing the project, and many came to the October 18 commission meeting to voice their disapproval in person.

“I think it’s just too dense for the area right now,” said Amy Dunlayley.

An earlier version of the project had called for a total of 788 homes, but facing pushback from members of the planning commission, the developer revised it to the current total of 170 single-family homes and 280 “2-over-2” condominiums — that is, owner-occupied townhouses where the bottom two and top two floors are owned separately.

Condominium concept design. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

“This is an opportunity to at one time master-plan this property not in a piecemeal way but in an integrated way and weave it into the community that’s there,” said Brennan Keene, representing Ketterly.

But Anna Scott, a resident of nearby Rose Glen, said she was concerned that increased traffic on their narrow street could put the kids walking and biking in the neighborhood at risk — especially since they have no sidewalks at all.

“With the increase of traffic for a neighborhood that’s much, much larger than ours, to be using our road as the connectivity, it’s just gonna block that, and it’s gonna jam our right of way,” she said.

Those traffic concerns were echoed by a number of other speakers, who drew special attention to chronic congestion on Old Hundred Road they say will only be worsened by the new homes.

But Keene pointed out that as a condition of the project, Ketterly would be tackling that problem head-on.

“The big thing about this case that’s really critical, not just for this development, but for the community, is the transportation improvement package,” he said.

Overview of mandated improvements to be paid for by Ketterly. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Those improvements include a new traffic signal at Market Square Lane, as well as an extensive modification of the intersection of Millridge Parkway and Old Hundred Road.

Despite the strong opposition from speakers at the meeting, Clover Hill commissioner Gloria Freye threw her support behind the proposal.

“I know that there were at least 7 re-submittals of the application,” she said. “It wasn’t until now that I felt like the case was ready to be heard.”

“I believe that the development will not hurt the surrounding residents. I believe in the long run it will have a positive impact on the area,” she added.

When the proposal was called for a vote, only Matoaca commissioner Tommy Owens voted against it. The project will now have to go to the board of supervisors for final approval.