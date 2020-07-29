Chesterfield National Night Out postponed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Chesterfield Police announced in a press release that this year’s National Night Out will be rescheduled for October.

The event usually held in August has been postponed due to COVID-19. National Night Out focuses on promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

National Night Out is about making participating neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, said Chesterfield Police in a press release.

Before the event in October, Chesterfield Police will host a free kick-off event from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, at Westchester Commons Shopping Center. There will be live entertainment and vendors from various Chesterfield public safety and community service agencies.

According to the Chesterfield Police website, attendants will get to meet first responders and tour emergency vehicles. The Chesterfield Food Bank will be collecting donations during the event.

