CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Neighbors in one Chesterfield community are concerned after a string of car break ins has led to cash and multiple weapons going missing.

Michael Carney, a Chesterfield Resident, says he was visiting a friend on Saturday, April 1 in the Woodland Pond neighborhood. When he woke up Sunday morning, he realized he had fallen victim to a crime.

“Stayed the night, came out Sunday and noticed that my glove box had been opened,” Carney said.

Carney says one of his car’s doors has a faulty lock and he believes the person or people responsible for the theft entered through the door. A wallet, multiple identification cards, more than $2,000 in cash and Carney’s rifle were all missing from his truck.

“They stole my government credit card and they tried to run charges at 6:35 in the morning,” Carney shared.

Michael Carney, a Chesterfield Resident, says he was visiting a friend on Saturday, April 1 in the Woodland Pond neighborhood. When he woke up Sunday morning, cash, ID cards and a gun had been stolen from his truck. Credit: 8News.

Carney also says he has reported his gun as stolen and is offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with information on what happened to his firearm.

While he was trying to get security footage from neighbors, Carney realized he was not the only one in the neighborhood left feeling violated. John Madures, who lives in Woodland Pond, also fell victim on Saturday night.

“My wife and mother-in-law came outside and their car doors were open,” Madures said.

Madures said thieves stole a stun gun, mace, cash and a money bag that held coins. The thefts have put Madures and his neighbors on edge.

“Every neighbor I talked to is going to be adding at minimum some level of security cameras,” Madures said.

Chesterfield police say they received three reports of car break ins around the Woodland Pond area last Saturday night. In all the break ins, the car doors were unlocked.

The department is now warning residents to be vigilant and make sure their car doors are locked.