CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting outside of a Chesterfield nightclub has died and police have obtained warrants for two men who are believed to have had a hand in the incident that led to his death.

The victim of the deadly Feb. 12 shooting at Tropicana Restaurant & Nightclub in Chesterfield was identified by police as 24-year-old Maison R. Smith, of Henrico. Smith is confirmed to have died at the hospital after he was shot during a fight that took place outside of the club around 2:40 a.m.

Police have since identified and obtained warrants for two suspects in relation to the shooting. Gustavo Papalini Dosreis Neves, 19, of Henrico, has warrants for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and Estenban Alejandro Flores Marquez, 23, of Chesterfield, has warrants for reckless handling of a firearm and being an accessory after the fact in a homicide.

Tropicana Restaurant & Nightclub in Chesterfield (Photo: 8News)

Police said Neves was apprehended in Newark, N.J., where he is in custody on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer. The Chesterfield warrants have not yet been served.

Marquez was arrested in Chesterfield County Thursday, Feb. 16 and is in custody at the Chesterfield County Jail.

Police say they will continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.