CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Do you and your family live in a Chesterfield home built before 1978? If so, you may qualify for a free lead hazard assessment and household repairs to prevent hazardous lead exposure.

The county has sent out an announcement to residents about its Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Program, a federally funded initiative administered by the nonprofit, project:HOMES, that aims to protect children 5 years and under as well as expectant mothers from health hazards caused by lead-based paint.

Lead-based paint, which is typically found in houses built before 1978, can peel and crack into tiny pieces, creating dust that children and pregnant mothers can breathe in or swallow. Chesterfield’s Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Program was established to prevent this kind of dangerous lead exposure.

To qualify for the program, you must live in Chesterfield County, in a home built before 1978, with at least one child 5 years or younger living in — or regularly visiting — the house. Expectant mothers must be living in the house. If renting, a landlord’s approval is needed. Caregivers of young children living in a home built before 1978 may also qualify for the program.

Once your home is approved, the county will set up a lead paint hazard assessment to determine whether or not further action is necessary. Repairs and all related work will usually take eight to ten days to complete. The house must be vacated while the work is in process.

Below, get the list of documents you’ll need to apply for the program and view the income restrictions that apply.

Paperwork needed:

Driver’s license or government-issued picture ID for all applicants at the current address

Income verification of most recent consecutive pay stubs covering at least 60 days of income or equivalent statement for all income sources (including SSI/SSA, retirement, etc.)

Most recent bank statements for all checking and savings accounts (3 monthly statements for checking and 1 for savings)

Mortgage statement or copy of the lease

Recent Chesterfield County utility bill (water/gas)

***The income of all household members ages 18 or older must total no more than 80% of the area median income for Chesterfield County. See the chart below:

Household Size Household Income 1 $50,400 2 $57,600 3 $64,800 4 $72,000 5 $77,800 6 $83,550 7 $89,550 8 $95,050 Data courtesy of ProjectHomes.org.

For further details, please contact Emily Hurley through email or call 804-718-0517. Additional information can also be found on project:HOMES’ website.