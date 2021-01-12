Chesterfield nurse wins $150,000 from Powerball

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One Chesterfield nurse got lucky after she won $150,000 from a Powerball ticket she bought online.

Jennifer Cates said she noticed the jackpot was getting big when she saw it on a billboard. That’s when Cates said she though “Hey, it might be time to buy one.”

Later, Cates logged into the Virginia Lottery’s website and bought Powerball tickets for Dec. 23 drawing — one of which ended up winning $150,000.

“It feels so good!” she said. “I’m in shock!”

Lottery officials said her ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. Normally that would win her $50,000 in Powerball, however, when she bought the ticket, she spent an extra dollar for Power Play®, which tripled her prize from $50,000 to $100,000.

The nurse said she’s considering using her winnings to buy a new ride.