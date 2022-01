CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health Chesterfield Health District is now offering COVID-19 PCR testing for infants and toddlers.

The community testing center at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds 10300 Courthouse Road, is offering testing Monday through Friday for anyone 3-months-old and older.

The testing center is operating by appointment only, and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.