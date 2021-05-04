Chesterfield offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccination appointments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Health District announced on Tuesday that it is now offering walk-up vaccinations at Virginia State University for anyone 16-years-old and up.

“Now is the time to stop in and get a vaccine with little or no wait,” said Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of CHD. “You can hit the clinic on the way to or from work. Currently, we can provide both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 16 and older.”

VSU clinics are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the university’s Multi-Purpose Center at 20809 2nd Avenue in Petersburg.

Those under 18 must have a parent or guardian present. Anyone coming in for their second dose is asked to bring their vaccination card to confirm the date and type of vaccine received.

CHD said VSU will continue to offer vaccines through May 29, and in order to get both doses at the clinic in this timeframe, people will need to get their first dose by Saturday, May 8.