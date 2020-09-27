Chesterfield offering well water testing kits to residents

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Well water testing kits will be available for pickup tomorrow at Chesterfield’s Cooperative Extension Office.

Virginia does not regulate private water sources such as wells and springs. Chesterfield County is offering homeowners a chance to determine if their water contains any bacteria, metals, bitrate and hardness. The test results are confidential.

Water sample kits are for residents and cost $60 per kit. The samples need to be collected by the homeowner and then dropped off for analysis. Based on the test results recommendations for care and management will be provided.

Registered homeowners will pick up their test kits on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Registration ended Sept. 18.

