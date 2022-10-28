CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As police in Chesterfield continue their investigation into a shooting in the Broadwater Community that left two officers injured Tuesday evening, more details have surfaced around what happened on the night that led to one man’s arrest.

Just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, two officers responded to a home in the Broadwater Community in Chester to check on a report of an emotionally disturbed person, who was later identified as 28-year-old Kelvin A. Hunter, of Richmond.

According to police, Hunter was at the Timsberry Circle residence visiting family. Upon their arrival at the scene, the first officer stayed downstairs to speak with Hunter while the second officer went upstairs to talk to Hunter’s relative. Police said the officers had been on scene for about 20 minutes — and were waiting on a return call from the Chesterfield Community Services Board crisis team — when Hunter attacked the officer who was with him by grabbing the officer’s firearm from its holster. A struggle then began between the officer and Hunter over the weapon.

The second officer heard the struggle and ran downstairs, where she joined the effort to disarm Hunter. According to police, Hunter then allegedly aimed the gun at the second officer’s head. The first officer was able to strike the gun to move it in a different direction as Hunter fired two shots, police said.

One of the rounds that Hunter shot hit the second officer in the leg. Police said Hunter was still fighting over the gun with the first officer, who had lost consciousness at one point in the struggle, when the second officer drew her firearm and shot Hunter.

Hunter continued to maintain possession of the gun after being shot the first time. According to police, the second officer then shot Hunter again, this time in the shoulder, and the first officer was able to take his gun back.

Police later said the first officer believed he had been shot in his ballistic vest during the struggle over his gun. After an investigation, it was determined that he did sustain an injury to the chest, but the bullet did not enter his body.

Hunter reportedly followed the officers’ commands after being shot in the shoulder, a statement from Chesterfield Police revealed. Hunter and both officers received first aid from other responding officers before rescue personnel arrived to take them to local hospitals for treatment.

Police said Hunter was released back into police custody after being treated in the hospital. He was taken to Riverside Regional Jail, where he is currently held without bond. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated attempted murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. More charges could be pending following a review of the incident from the Chesterfield County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, according to police.

The two officers were treated at nearby hospitals for their injuries and released.