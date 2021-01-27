Chesterfield officials work together to help incarcerated veteran with dementia

Several Chesterfield County community members banded together to help a 73-year-old veteran with dementia who was incarcerated. (Courtesy: Chesterfield County)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several Chesterfield County community members were recognized at the Wednesday Board of Supervisors meeting for helping a 73-year-old veteran with dementia who had been incarcerated.

“I wanted to bring to light a really special event that happened, only because of teamwork between a lot of people within the County, within the jail, and within our community for an individual that was in our jail,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said.

Sheriff Leonard says the man is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army, who was being held on $150 bond for a DUI.

“Didn’t know where he was, didn’t know what was going on,” Leonard said. “An unfortunate situation.”

Upon medical examination at the jail, Dr. Montovanni Gay determined that there was a much deeper issue with this inmate than original realized.

“This is somebody with some special needs that really didn’t need to incarcerated, needed to get the help for his memory care,” Leonard said. “Very difficult to do when you don’t have the legal authority over somebody to take care of these things for him.”

Leonard says authorities in Chesterfield County wanted to do what they could to help the man, but he had no family nearby to take care of him. When officials went to his home, they were concerned by the living conditions and did not believe he would be able to take care of himself.

Leonard says they began working through the legal system to get the man proper representation to help make decisions on his part, as well as with insurance officials to make sure his care would be covered.

At the same time, Leonard says the man’s car had been towed and he was being charged $100 daily for storage.

Leonard contacted American Legion Auxiliary 186 for assistance. The veterans banded together to pay off their fellow service member’s towing and storage fees, and arranged for the car to be towed back to the man’s house so that he would not incur further penalties.

While in jail, Leonard says staff members ate lunch with him to keep him engaged and took the time to walk around with him.

“His attitude, his mental state really improved,” Dr. Gay said. “It makes me feel very proud to be part of this County and part of the Sheriff’s Office.”

The man was eventually released to an assisted living facility.

“That’s the Chesterfield way, the way of excellence, the way of caring, the way of sharing and giving of not only your time, but [also] the many resources you obtained,” Board of Supervisors Chair and Dale District representative Jim Holland said. “We appreciate you, but that’s what we expect because you do it so well.”