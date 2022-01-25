Chesterfield open call: National Poll Worker Recruitment Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Interested in being a poll worker? Chesterfield County needs YOU.

With an 18% registered voter increase since 2016, Chesterfield County currently has 263,342 registered voters, and is seeking new applicants throughout the year to become Officers of Election. This year’s push for workers marks the second annual National Poll Workers Recruitment Day.

Poll workers must be Virginia registered voters.

“Officers of Election play such an important role during general elections,” said Chesterfield General Registrar and Director of Elections, Constance Hargrove. “As the county has grown, so has the need for more Officers of Elections. Therefore, we are launching our campaign to recruit new poll workers in January and will be accepting applications through the year.”

A typical day for an officer working the polls begins at 5 a.m. and does not end until all the votes are counted and reported.

Other duties include:

Greeting and providing directions

Helping voters that may not be able to leave their vehicle to vote

Checking in voters and issuing a ballot

Sanitizing communal areas within the polling place so they are safe for voters

Sitting and standing for long periods as well as being able to lift up to 40 pounds with assistance.

For those wanting to become an officer and for more information, Chesterfield said to go to www.PromoteTheVoteCfield.org or call 804-748-1471.