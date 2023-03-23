CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cars, trucks and other vehicles owned by Chesterfield County will soon be worked on in a brand new facility that will employ 25 staff members.

Chesterfield County General Services’ Fleet Services and Radio Shop Divisions hosted a ceremony in honor of the new facility on Thursday, March 23.

The facility, located at 9722 Lori Lane in Chesterfield, is 34,000 square feet and will be used for maintenance and repairs for over 2,800 vehicles owned by the county, including police cars, fire trucks and school buses. It features 16 bays, 22,000 square feet of shop space, a tool room and increased security systems.

“It gives us a little more space to work from,” Craig Willingham, Fleet Services Division Manager, said. “It’ll actually let us work on more vehicles at one time…it gives us a lot of different flexible options to work from, but ultimately to keep pace with the growing fleet here in Chesterfield.”

The facility also neighbors the Radio Shop, where staff install radios, lights, sirens and mobile data systems into public safety vehicles.

A total of 25 employees, including management, supervisory staff and technicians, will now primarily work in the Lori Lane location.

“This building has been decades in the making and it really is something to celebrate for our staff,” Kevin Carroll, chair of the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors for the Matoaca District said. “We take great pride that we’re good stewards of our taxpayer’s dollars and this will add a tremendous amount of efficiency to our operation.”