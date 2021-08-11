Chesterfield opens Little League Softball World Series with win over Missouri

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Little League’s softball team opened play in the 2021 Little League Softball World Series on Wednesday with a convincing 4-1 win over the team from Columbia, Missouri.

Chesterfield advanced to the World Series by virtue of winning the Southeast Region championship back on July 28.

Pitcher Jenna Keefer recorded 14 strikeouts in a complete game effort for Chesterfield. She allowed one run on six hits.

Erika Fiege and Jasmine Miller had two hits apiece to pace Chesterfield offensively. Miller added an RBI along with Kaylie Mitchell and Kaylee Hodges.

Chesterfield is in the Jennie Finch Pool at the World Series. Teams from New York, Texas and Arizona are also represented in the pool. Teams from Oklahoma, Nevada, New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina make up the Jessica Mendoza Pool to complete the tournament field.

The World Series typically has an international pool with teams from all over the world represented, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Series this year has been restricted to just teams from the U.S.

Chesterfield plays again on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m., taking on Cave Creek, Arizona. You can watch the game live on ESPN+.

The Little League Softball World Series runs through August 18.