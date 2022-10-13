CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At the Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night, parents and students addressed the board about Gov. Younkin’s proposed changes to Virginia’s policy on transgender students.

Students also defended their right to organize walkouts in protest of the policy and addressed the walkout on Sept. 27, 2022.

Board Member Ryan Harter was the only member to directly address the September protests in opposition to Youngkin’s proposal. He added that the walkout was a safety issue for the students and that the highly-publicized demonstrations could be a “soft target” for retaliation.

But Lucille Elliot, a student at Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, said the protests were student-led and not organized by any outside parties.

