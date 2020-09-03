Chesterfield parents experiencing technical difficulties with school-issued Chromebooks

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some Chesterfield County Public Schools parents are experiencing technical problems with the Chromebooks issued for the upcoming virtual school year.

Beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, hundreds of families drove to Clover Hill High School for Chromebook support. Chesterfield County Public Schools has made Chromebook support available to students and staff throughout the entire summer. Parents have been taking advantage, some even arriving 45 minutes early.

Several have voiced concerns about experiencing various technical issues, like blacked out screens and disabled power buttons. Few students have accidentally broken the camera on the chromebooks, while others have been experiencing internet connection issues.

According to a Chesterfield County Public Schools parent, the process has been difficult dealing with the long lines.

Some parents have attempted to go during their lunch breaks but the lines were too long.

“A little frustrating because this is my third attempt of trying to get it fixed. It’s been very crowded. I thought I was getting here early today but apparently not,” said Carolyn, a mom of three CCPS students.

She is attempting to fix her 8th grader’s broken mouse pad.

“My little sister was trying to take her math test but it wasn’t working. First, it was the display size of the screen so me and my mom were trying to fix it but there was another problem that popped up,” said Daisha Singleton, an incoming 9th grader.

Singleton’s family tried to fix the chromebooks themselves.

“I think they should do it by school, by grade level… or something more structured instead of just all the schools at one time,” said Carolyn.

Despite the difficult adjustment, Singleton believes that the district made the right decision to begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually.

In person support will be available Monday through Thursday. Once school begins there will be online resources available.

Parents have been provided a resource that provides instructions regarding initial Chromebook log-in, student usernames and passwords, access to learning applications, and instructions on how to fix connection issues.

The first day of school is Tuesday, September 8th.

