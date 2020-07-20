Chesterfield parents, teachers gather as school board prepares to debate reopening plan

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A group of Chesterfield parents and teachers gathered ahead of Monday’s school board meeting to share their views on the county’s reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

The schools chief in Chesterfield, Merv Daugherty, sent an email to teachers earlier in the day informing them that he plans to recommend to the board that the district reopen with virtual learning in the fall. The parents and teachers who gathered have conflicting views, with some who support the recommendation and others who do not.

In the message, Daugherty states that the school system needs “better metrics for reopening” and that he hopes to have a phased-in approach when students return to the classroom.

“Again, this is not a choice we wanted to make. However, it is a choice we feel like we have to make in the best interests related to the health and safety of our 63,000 students and nearly 8,000 employees,” Superintendent Daugherty wrote.

One group, known as the Chesterfield Education Association, shared a post on Facebook calling for parents to join them for a car rally “to make sure our voices are heard loud and clear by the School Board members that are making the decisions about how the 20-21 School Year will look.”

