Chesterfield Parks and Rec celebrate 50 years of fun

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Parks and Recreation are celebrating its 50th year anniversary.

Today, April 14, you can stop by one of their eight parks or recreation centers to pick up a special goodie bag:

Bensley Recreation Center: 10:30-11:30 a.m., inside

Daniel Park at Iron Bridge: 3-4 p.m., near shelter 3 and playground

Dodd Park at Point of Rocks: 2-3 p.m., near shelter 1 and playground

Ettrick Recreation Center: noon-1 p.m., inside

Parks and Recreation main office: 1-3 p.m., inside

River City Sportsplex: 3-4 p.m., outside concession building at field 9

Rockwood Nature Center: 1-2 p.m.

Stonebridge Recreation Center: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The goodie bag includes department info, special handouts, and a 50th promo item. Quantities are limited.

Chesterfield Parks also wants to hear from you! If you grew up in Chesterfield in the 1970’s and participated in sports or recreational activities, share your vintage photos, stories, and contacts with them by emailing Parks and Recreation using the subject line: 50th Anniversary.