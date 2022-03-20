CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will be answering questions and accepting applications at a job fair on Saturday, March 26.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chesterfield Towne Center. The Department will be recruiting for seasonal summer camp and parks maintenance positions. Some interviews will take place at the job fair as well.

Those in summer camp positions will work with children in various day camps and those in parks maintenance positions will work outside in park facilities. Other part-time and full-time positions are available as well.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time at chesterfield.gov/careers and can call 804-748-1623 or email parks@chesterfield.gov with questions.