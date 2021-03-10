Chesterfield Parks and Rec offering guided historical tours

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation announced they offering five different guided historical tours this month.

They said these tours are meant to encourage people to learn about the county’s rich history. Here are the upcoming tours:

March 19 – Falling Creek Ironworks

March 25 – Historic Courthouse Complex

March 27 – Historic Architecture Tour at Chesterfield Museum Complex

March 27 – Mid-Lothian Mines Park

March 29 – Historic Route 1 Van Tour

Each tour is $8 and requires advanced registration. You can find more information online here or by calling 804-71-4946