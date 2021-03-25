Chesterfield Parks and Rec to hold event to explore opportunities for people with disabilities

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation will host an event that will explore opportunities for people with disabilities.

The Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation sent a letter to 8News, announcing they will host their All Abilities Recreation Fair on Thursday, April 15, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Bensley Park on Drewry’s Bluff Road. Vendors for the event provide services to people who have disabilities.

So far, there are 13 confirmed vendors for the event. Some of the vendors are:

Chesterfield Parks and Recreation

Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens

Autism Society

River City Inclusive Gymnastics

Step N Up LLC

In the letter, the county said safety measures like wearing facial coverings and practicing social distancing will be in place in an effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Although the fair is designed for people with disabilities and their families, the event is open to the community. The fair is free and no registration is required.