Chesterfield officer hospitalized after patrol car involved in multi-vehicle crash

A Chesterfield patrol car was involved in a 4-vehicle crash on May 7, 2021. (Photos: Parker Shumaker, 8News)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash this morning involving one of their own patrol cars.

The four-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Courthouse Road.

Chesterfield Police Public Information Officer Liz Caroon told 8News in an email that the officer involved in the crash was responding to a crash with injuries at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and West Huguenot Road.

While responding to that crash, the officer’s patrol car was struck by a vehicle traveling on Midlothian Turnpike.

“The officer was traveling east on Midlothian Turnpike when he attempted to turn left to head north on Huguenot Road. A vehicle that was traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike struck the side of the officer’s cruiser,” Caroon said.

The impact of the crash caused the officer’s car to strike two vehicles stopped in the left turn lanes on Huguenot Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All lanes on Huguenot Road are closed. Two lanes on Courthouse Road are closed as well. Authorities said this intersection will be closed for several hours while they investigate the crash.

