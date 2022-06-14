PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police officers are searching for a driver who led them on a car chase overnight.

Officials said the pursuit started near Route 10 in Chesterfield, then continued along I-95 S into Petersburg.

They were able to deploy spikes to stop the driver on South Crater Road in the city. The lead officer also used a pursuit-intervention technique, nudging the car from behind, according to police. That officer spun out but wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the car ran away. Officers are now trying to identify and arrest them.

This is a developing story.