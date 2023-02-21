CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — In a presentation Tuesday afternoon, Chesterfield County planners laid out an ambitious vision for Chesterfield’s future bikeways — but said support from the county will be needed to bridge the gaps.

Andrew Gillies, Chesterfield’s planning director, presented an overview of the county’s long-term goals to the planning commission.

“The county, as early as 1989, considered the development of a trail system,” he said, but added that it wasn’t until 2011 that the plans took shape and began to be implemented in earnest.

Though the map used as a reference point for the county’s bike infrastructure shows a web of shared-use paths and bike lanes across the county, Gillies emphasized that the county wouldn’t be on the hook to construct all of the needed infrastructure itself.

Overview of the Chesterfield Bikeways plan. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

“Construction can actually be by the state, county, developers or a combination,” he said.

In fact, most of the county’s recent progress in meeting those goals has come as part of new private developments, while the county parks department has integrated trails into new parks and constructed connectors between suburban neighborhoods.

County planner Greg Allen said they offer benefits to developers, like reduced lot sizes or parking requirement exceptions, in exchange for the construction of bike lanes or commitment to right-of-ways for future construction. However, he said that relying on developers for the construction of bike lanes has left large gaps in the current network of bike lanes.

“We are getting so many short segments that don’t quite connect to anything,” he said.

Allen asked the planning commission to consider the steps the county could take to bridge those gaps during the next few years, including so-called “road diets.” That would mean reducing some four-lane roads with low traffic to three lanes — with one center turn lane — and dedicated bike lanes.

Because that can be done during the normal re-painting process, it could potentially be an inexpensive way to expand the county’s bikeways.

Planning Commissioner Gib Sloan said the plans for bike infrastructure have come a long way since they were first introduced.

“I feel comfortable saying that when this was originally put in place there was a significant group that saw this whole plan as an imposition,” Sloan said.

He added that now things have changed and the examples of other cities like Raleigh show that extensive bike lanes could be a huge boost to the county.