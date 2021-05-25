Chesterfield Planning Commission eyeing changes to outdated zoning ordinance

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Officials in Chesterfield County are seeking input from residents and businesses in a massive effort to help update the county’s zoning ordinance.

Dubbed “ZOMod”, the zoning ordinance modernization initiative aims to completely overhaul Chesterfield’s zoning ordinance over the next two years in an effort to consider new development trends, update land use categories and align with the future vision of the newly adopted Comprehensive Plan.

“It is vital to have a zoning ordinance that provides the tools needed to implement the future vision of the county,” Chesterfield Planning Commission chair Gloria Freye said. “The Commissioners are committed to this two-year process which will result in a document that better serves Chesterfield County.”

A zoning ordinance is a set of rules that define how property can be used or developed. Chesterfield has used the same ordinance the last three decades and hasn’t kept pace with the changing dynamics of the county.

Officials are hopeful the ZOMod initiative will pave the way for development and land use within the county for the next 20 years.

“The Planning Department is very excited for the opportunity to work with the community, the Planning Commission and the consultant team to develop a new ordinance that is modern, clear and unique to the needs of our community,” said director of Chesterfield Planning Andrew G. Gillies.

Virtual and in-person meetings across the county are being planned, and information on those meetings will be released at a later date.

For more information on the initiative, head over to the Chesterfield government’s website or check out this video the county put together on ZOMod.