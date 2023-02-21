CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — During a presentation on county bike lanes Tuesday afternoon, a Chesterfield planning official seemingly confirmed that a new development on Hull Street Road will feature the county’s first Whole Foods.

The new mixed-use development spurred speculation after an unidentified grocery store — labeled “Major Tenant X” by the developer — was included in the approved rezoning plan.

The developer has frequently partnered with Whole Foods, but the developer repeatedly declined to identify the future tenant of the development in the face of questions from both the press and county planners.

But now, Greg Allen, a county planner overseeing the county’s effort to expand bike lanes, appears to have inadvertently confirmed that a Whole Foods will indeed be opening in Chesterfield County.

While highlighting new bike lanes that would be built as part of that mixed-use development, Allen put the plan of development on screen — still labeled as “Major Tenant X” — and said, “This is the Amazon grocery store.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017 for over $13 billion, marking the e-commerce giant’s entry into the grocery business.

Alongside the new grocery store, the development will also include a 350-unit apartment complex and several smaller commercial spaces.

CORRECTION: The article has been updated to reflect the accurate location for the new Whole Foods.