CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Activities League (CPAL) hosted its first-ever 5K race on Sunday. The event was held in an effort to raise money for the CPAL program.

“The weather’s worked out perfect,” said Capt. Mark Haynes of the Chesterfield County Police Department. “This will be a chance to come out with the Chesterfield PAL program. It’s an opportunity for the police department and county employees to connect with the youth of the county and to have a relationship.”

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

(Photo: Tim Corley, 8News)

Participants were invited to run, walk or jog on teams or as individuals. The course took runners through the Chesterfield County Courts Complex and the county parks.

The event was hosted at the Public Safety Training Center and the race began at 8 a.m. Registration opened at 6:30 a.m. for anyone in the community wanting to take part.

Awards were given to the top three male and female overall finishers, the first-place male and female Masters (runners age 40+), and the top three finishers in male and female age groups. An award also went to the first-place team.