Chesterfield Police aims to recruit more minority officers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – In the wake of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, Chesterfield County’s police department is aiming to recruit more minority officers.

Minorities remain underrepresented in law enforcement agencies, including Chesterfield County. The department has 529 sworn officers. Data provided by the department show 461 officers are white, 41 are Black, 16 are Hispanic, and seven are Asian.

“We’ve recognized for a long time we want our police force to reflect the community that we actually serve,” said Major Mike Louth, with Chesterfield County’s Police Department.

Major Mike Louth (Photo: Sierra Fox)

Major Louth says diversity has many benefits for police departments. Building trust, for example, gives citizens regular opportunities to interact with officers who look like them.

“We go to lots of people’s houses. We want them to feel comfortable talking to us,” Louth said.

The Chesterfield Police Force has created a police service aide program for aspiring officers. They can be hired at the age of 18 and assist with non-emergency service calls among other duties. Right now, the department says they have 15 people working in those positions. Four are Black, five are Hispanic, and six are white.

“Our hope is overtime as they grow in age and mature and everything else that they’ll want to transition into a full-time law enforcement officer,” Louth said. “It pays benefits for us because they got some experience and they got to learn a lot about the culture of Chesterfield County Police.”

According to Liz Caroon, Chesterfield Police Department’s public information coordinator, in 2019, recruiters hosted or attended 285 total events. This figure includes diversity-related events such as the PRIDE Festival, Asian Legislative Summit and Virginia Hispanic Chamber (VHCC) diversity job fair, a bilingual job fair, Que Pasa Festival, India Mela Festival, V3 Women’s Summit, Latino parade, Three Kings Day event, and others.

“Recruiters continue to build relationships at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU), and our Chesterfield Police Experience Program with VSU recently earned a Virginia Association of Counties award,” she added. “Also, as part of our CALEA accreditation, we analyze our recruiting practices and outcomes annually.”

“We do have high standards. We look for quality character of people. We feel that the community deserves no less than the less product we can turn out in terms of police officers so I think we try to be choosy with the people we want to go out and enforce the law in Chesterfield County,” Louth said.

Chesterfield Police have also hired a LGBTQ liaison officer and a Hispanic liaison officer to help build relationships in those communities.

