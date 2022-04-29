CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenager has been arrested after shooting a pedestrian with a BB gun from a moving vehicle.

A little after 9 p.m. on Friday, April 15, officers of the Chesterfield County Police Department were called to an area hospital for a reported assault.

A juvenile male victim reported that he was walking out of a store in the 14600 block of Hancock Village Street at around 8:40 p.m. when a suspect in a passing white, four-door vehicle shot him with a BB gun.

The victim was struck in the eye and the leg, injuries that authorities say are non-life-threatening.

Upon investigation, Chesterfield detectives identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect who shot the BB gun. A detention order was issued and he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

The incident could be a part of a recent TikTok challenge trend in which teenagers have been shooting unsuspecting victims with gel- or water-based pellets like Orbeez.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.